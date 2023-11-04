Racing Post logo
'If you're in Rome, you don't fight with the Pope' - wild day at the Breeders' Cup ends with cathartic win for Aidan O'Brien

Unquestionable completes an extraordinary day for trainer Aidan O'Brien by winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf
Unquestionable completes an extraordinary day for trainer Aidan O'Brien by winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

"It's been a turbulent day," said Aidan O'Brien, stepping down from the press conference podium after the last of Friday night's Breeders' Cup races. If anything, it was an understated way of describing a ten-hour period in which he had a fancied runner unexpectedly withdrawn, then had the winner and second in the same race with his remaining runners and finally saw the runner-up being vanned off the course with a leg injury.

Fortunately, it turns out that the prognosis is excellent for Mountain Bear, who suffered an undisplaced condylar fracture. "It happens a lot," the trainer said. "So he can get a cast on him for four weeks and should be fine. He's down in the barn and settled in now." 

It was a great bit of news to end a fine day at the races for the visiting Europeans, who had two winners and three runners-up in the three Breeders' Cup races for juveniles on turf. Things had looked much less promising in the morning when early arrivals at Santa Anita were met with a list of 16 non-runners, an incredible tally for a valuable card for which the going was exactly as expected.

