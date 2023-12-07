This interview was originally published in July 2021. It has been republished for subscribers to mark the launch of Members' Club content on the Racing Post app .

As Leonna Mayor leads Sir Pascal towards a grassy paddock at his livery yard home in North Yorkshire, the horse suddenly stops at the sight of a large puddle. Like the handsome eventer, Mayor warns she has her own aversion to water.

"I've got a hard exterior – you won't find me crying when we start the interview," she states with a level of confidence that proves misplaced. What follows feels like a form of therapy as one of racing's most promising television performers bares her soul, sheds some tears and reveals a life story that makes her achievements look ever more laudable.