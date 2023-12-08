Racing Post logo
InterviewThe Morning Read
premium

Darren Yates: 'I got berated for paying that sort of money - but guess what? It's my money'

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
Darren Yates is looking forward to running Blaklion in Saturday's big race at Aintree
Darren Yates is looking forward to running Blaklion in Saturday's big race at AintreeCredit: John Grossick

This interview with Darren Yates, the big-spending owner of Saturday's Becher Chase favourite Ashtown Lad, was originally written in April 2022 ahead of Blaklion's Grand National bid. It has been republished for subscribers to mark the launch of Members' Club content on the Racing Post app.

Talk about telling it like it is. Having willingly accepted a request for an interview, Darren Yates then leaves no room for confusion about what he expects in return.

"As long as you don't twist it and print a load of s**t," he says like a man who has been duped in the past. "People make up crap because it sells papers and it gets on your nerves."

Published on 8 December 2023inThe Morning Read

Last updated 18:12, 14 December 2022

