Darren Yates: 'I got berated for paying that sort of money - but guess what? It's my money'
This interview with Darren Yates, the big-spending owner of Saturday's Becher Chase favourite Ashtown Lad, was originally written in April 2022 ahead of Blaklion's Grand National bid. It has been republished for subscribers to mark the launch of Members' Club content on the Racing Post app.
Talk about telling it like it is. Having willingly accepted a request for an interview, Darren Yates then leaves no room for confusion about what he expects in return.
"As long as you don't twist it and print a load of s**t," he says like a man who has been duped in the past. "People make up crap because it sells papers and it gets on your nerves."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Leonna Mayor: 'People have no idea what my life has been like - I've no reason to be ashamed'
- 'I threw myself down and cried my eyes out' - inside the mind of AP McCoy
- Ruby Walsh: 'I still think it was a stupid question - but I shouldn't have put myself there'
- We believed Dancing Brave could fly - and then he took off to prove it
- 'Don't wind up bookmakers - you might feel clever but your accounts won't last'
- Leonna Mayor: 'People have no idea what my life has been like - I've no reason to be ashamed'
- 'I threw myself down and cried my eyes out' - inside the mind of AP McCoy
- Ruby Walsh: 'I still think it was a stupid question - but I shouldn't have put myself there'
- We believed Dancing Brave could fly - and then he took off to prove it
- 'Don't wind up bookmakers - you might feel clever but your accounts won't last'