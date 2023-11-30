Racing Post logo
'Don't wind up bookmakers - you might feel clever but your accounts won't last'

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Mark Holder: 'This job is totally unglamorous. It's about working alone and grafting for many hours'
Mark Holder: 'This job is totally unglamorous. It's about working alone and grafting for many hours'Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

This article was originally published as part of a series on professional punters in March 2022. It has been republished for subscribers to mark the launch of Members' Club content on the Racing Post app.

It is a job no school careers department will recommend. There are no degrees, apprenticeships or night classes centred on how to make a living from finding winners. Professional punters spend their days doing something few understand or envy. Yet what if you want to be like them? How can you punt like a professional?

Over the next three days a band of those who bet for a living will shine a light on some of their dos and don'ts, offering wisdom and advice based on years of experience. They will tell you about methods that work for them and those they consider overrated. They will also provide insight not just on how to unearth winners but also how to deal with backing loser after loser.

Published on 30 November 2023

Last updated 10:00, 30 November 2023

