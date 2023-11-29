'He's slowing the whole bloody thing down!' - a day in the life of Constitution Hill

This article was originally published in February. It has been republished for subscribers to mark the launch of Members' Club content on the Racing Post app .



Have you ever wondered how a top-class racehorse spends his days? The days in between his races, I mean, when he's not performing in front of an adoring public. Not just any old racehorse. I'm talking about a proper superstar.

The run-of-the-mill ones, I can see them mooching around in their boxes, eating hay, chatting to their stablemates about horsey stuff, smoking a fag, nipping off to finish fourth in a 0-110 handicap hurdle at Sedgefield, then settling down for a kip.