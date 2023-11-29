'He's slowing the whole bloody thing down!' - a day in the life of Constitution Hill
Peter Thomas visits Seven Barrows to find out all about the Champion Hurdle favourite
This article was originally published in February. It has been republished for subscribers to mark the launch of Members' Club content on the Racing Post app.
Have you ever wondered how a top-class racehorse spends his days? The days in between his races, I mean, when he's not performing in front of an adoring public. Not just any old racehorse. I'm talking about a proper superstar.
The run-of-the-mill ones, I can see them mooching around in their boxes, eating hay, chatting to their stablemates about horsey stuff, smoking a fag, nipping off to finish fourth in a 0-110 handicap hurdle at Sedgefield, then settling down for a kip.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in