Tom Scudamore: 'I'll miss everything - but other than getting in a time machine I can't do anything about it'

It is less than a week since he shocked the racing world by announcing his immediate retirement from the saddle but Tom Scudamore appears to have slipped into 'normal' life all too easily.

The former jockey is one of the crowd in the Cribbs Causeway shopping complex near Bristol, and doesn't exactly look as if he's missing the Wednesday afternoon action from Ludlow as he sips a glass of white wine and tucks into roast chicken alongside wife Sara and toddler daughter Ava at Cafe Rouge.

Just six days earlier the thought of a spot of shopping and lunch with the family would have been an alien concept. Instead, the day had begun much like any other Thursday over the last 25 years, with a three-hour drive from his home near Taunton in Somerset to ride at Leicester.