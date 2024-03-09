Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
18:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
18:10 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewThe Big Read
premium

Paul Townend: 'We're expected to win every day we go racing - for Cheltenham, it's just that on steroids'

Champion jockey Paul Townend talks to Ireland editor Richard Forristal

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Galopin Des Champs with Paul Townend and State Man with Willie Mullins
Paul Townend and Willie Mullins with Galopin Des Champs (left) and State ManCredit: Patrick McCann

We're meandering towards the conclusion of our conflab in the sumptuous confines of the Lyrath Estate Hotel on the outskirts of Kilkenny city when Paul Townend says something irreverent that makes me pause for thought.

The conversation has veered on to his duel with Jack Kennedy for the Irish jockeys' championship. Kennedy has been plagued with injuries so this is the first decent run he has had at it and plenty of neutrals have been willing him over the line. 

However, the Willie Mullins-fuelled Townend spectre looms large, ominously bearing down on the pretender as the spring festivals come into sight. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 March 2024inThe Big Read

Last updated 18:00, 9 March 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read