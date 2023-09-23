Owen Burrows: 'I'll be forever grateful - it's just a shame it's taken me this long to pull my finger out'

Good luck to anyone wishing to collar Owen Burrows in the coming days. Having gone from one interview to the next during the past week, it is time for the talking to stop as far as he is concerned and his diary is blocked out from this point.

That's not to imply the 49-year-old is in any way antisocial but this is a week in which he cannot afford distractions. This, after all, could be the week he wins the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

For Burrows and his King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes winner Hukum, the countdown to Paris next Sunday is well and truly on. Happily Baaeed's older brother is taking the added attention in his stride and is more interested in where his next Polo is coming from as the latest visitors approach his box at Farncombe Down Stables, nestled on the edge of the serene Lambourn Woodlands.