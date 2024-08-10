- More
'I've been prepared to put my balls on the line. Sometimes things have worked out. Sometimes they haven't'
As Karl Burke completes the telling of yet another gripping story, any one of which could serve as the plotline to a primetime television drama, he quite reasonably observes it is little wonder his head is rather lacking in hair.
Fortuitously, his recent confrontation with cancer and chemotherapy did not result in further thinning on top. That is just as well, given the many traumatic episodes previously encountered, endured but survived by the former journeyman jump jockey who now stands indisputably as the north's number one Flat trainer.
There was the drama of his sudden arrest by the City of London Police, the one-year BHA ban that eventually followed and then, worse and more frightening than either of those, the disastrous decision that led to his being pursued by loan sharks with very big teeth. That last chapter in Burke's life threatened to leave him homeless, penniless and robbed of a career that since those travails has blossomed magnificently. It has been a rollercoaster ride of extreme proportions.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Big Read
Last updated
- 'I don't take any notice of the cancer, I just carry on. I'm not frightened. I was a jump jockey, wasn't I'
- 'We'd put all our savings together, had four horses and we were out of money - it's a miracle that we made it'
- 'It would be nice to get some big owners in the yard - we even wrote to the Queen'
- Rossa Ryan: 'I'm not that clever so I have to be a grafter - and my biggest fear is failure'
- 'I enjoy the amusing side of life - if I were ever going to be hanged I like to think I'd have a joke with the noose man'
- 'I don't take any notice of the cancer, I just carry on. I'm not frightened. I was a jump jockey, wasn't I'
- 'We'd put all our savings together, had four horses and we were out of money - it's a miracle that we made it'
- 'It would be nice to get some big owners in the yard - we even wrote to the Queen'
- Rossa Ryan: 'I'm not that clever so I have to be a grafter - and my biggest fear is failure'
- 'I enjoy the amusing side of life - if I were ever going to be hanged I like to think I'd have a joke with the noose man'