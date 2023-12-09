Henrietta Knight: 'The thought of it going wrong doesn't bother me - nobody can take away those three Gold Cups'
The returning trainer tells Peter Thomas about past glories, Cheltenham ambitions and a new alliance with Brendan Powell
It's hard to imagine that someone who has trained three Cheltenham Gold Cup winners has hung on to a bucket list of things they need to achieve in racing. That's three trips to the pinnacle of the sport, with three times the anguish and adulation that accompany the climb, yet Henrietta Knight still feels the urge to have one more crack at the job she packed in 11 years ago.
At the age of 77, she surely can't imagine her admirers are demanding a gruelling comeback tour. She's played the clubs and wowed the stadiums, and her Greatest Hits compilation has been in the top ten since the day in 2004 when Best Mate made history up the Prestbury hill, so nobody could say she hasn't earned her retirement.
This, though, is no ordinary mortal. This is 'Hen', the woman who cornered the greatest prize in jumping jumping for the same kind of eternity that Tom Dreaper had managed with Arkle four decades earlier. In a superficially unlikely alliance of opposites with the rambunctious former jump jockey Terry Biddlecombe, the former girls' school teacher belied her image to rampage through the sport's biggest prizes with a vengeance.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'I threw myself down and cried my eyes out' - inside the mind of AP McCoy
- Aidan Coleman: 'I didn't want to be a slave to the game, I had no interest in it - but I felt I had to do it'
- Donald McCain: 'I look at other trainers and I'm amazed at their self-confidence - I'm scared to death of letting people down'
- Sean Bowen: 'I'm useless at everything else bar riding horses - it drives my partner mad!'
- Dai Walters: 'I remember being on the floor and the pilot trying to get my heart back going - they didn't know if I would pull through'
- 'I threw myself down and cried my eyes out' - inside the mind of AP McCoy
- Aidan Coleman: 'I didn't want to be a slave to the game, I had no interest in it - but I felt I had to do it'
- Donald McCain: 'I look at other trainers and I'm amazed at their self-confidence - I'm scared to death of letting people down'
- Sean Bowen: 'I'm useless at everything else bar riding horses - it drives my partner mad!'
- Dai Walters: 'I remember being on the floor and the pilot trying to get my heart back going - they didn't know if I would pull through'