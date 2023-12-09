Henrietta Knight: 'The thought of it going wrong doesn't bother me - nobody can take away those three Gold Cups'

It's hard to imagine that someone who has trained three Cheltenham Gold Cup winners has hung on to a bucket list of things they need to achieve in racing. That's three trips to the pinnacle of the sport, with three times the anguish and adulation that accompany the climb, yet Henrietta Knight still feels the urge to have one more crack at the job she packed in 11 years ago.

At the age of 77, she surely can't imagine her admirers are demanding a gruelling comeback tour. She's played the clubs and wowed the stadiums, and her Greatest Hits compilation has been in the top ten since the day in 2004 when Best Mate made history up the Prestbury hill, so nobody could say she hasn't earned her retirement.

This, though, is no ordinary mortal. This is 'Hen', the woman who cornered the greatest prize in jumping jumping for the same kind of eternity that Tom Dreaper had managed with Arkle four decades earlier. In a superficially unlikely alliance of opposites with the rambunctious former jump jockey Terry Biddlecombe, the former girls' school teacher belied her image to rampage through the sport's biggest prizes with a vengeance.