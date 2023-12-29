We billed 2023 as 'a year to save racing' - how does the sport's future look 12 months on?

We pulled no punches at the start of 2023.

'A Year to Save Racing' was the name of the three-part series published in early January. It sought to concentrate minds as the sport in Britain worked to safeguard its future in the face of fierce headwinds that, when combined, amounted to a terrifying tornado. Key questions were asked. Some have been answered. There has been welcome change but also frustrating stasis. As we enter 2024, can we be any more confident about British racing's long-term prospects?

What seems beyond doubt is the year upon us will be every bit as important as the year just gone, if not more. Affordability checks continue to cause enormous damage, even though the plans laid out in the UK government's white paper have still to be enacted. The sport's new governance structure has survived its first full year and even delivered a strategy now being implemented. British racing's long-term popularity could be shaped by how successful that strategy proves to be.