'It was all arms, legs and horses and we were one big pile' - the precocious jockey whose Grand National forays proved a tale of woe

Racing Lives is a weekly series on the lives of people and horses we have recently lost. Here, John Randall remembers former jockey John Foster.

John Foster, who died last month aged 90, was a jump jockey in the 1950s and '60s who rode in three Grand Nationals.

His Grand National career was both positive, because he was still a teenager at the time, and negative in that his mounts fell early, successfully clearing a total of only five fences.