'It was all arms, legs and horses and we were one big pile' - the precocious jockey whose Grand National forays proved a tale of woe
Racing Lives is a weekly series on the lives of people and horses we have recently lost. Here, John Randall remembers former jockey John Foster.
John Foster, who died last month aged 90, was a jump jockey in the 1950s and '60s who rode in three Grand Nationals.
His Grand National career was both positive, because he was still a teenager at the time, and negative in that his mounts fell early, successfully clearing a total of only five fences.
more inRacing Lives
- 'You can call it shrewd, but training is only common sense' - the late bloomer who became the handicap king
- 'Oh come on, I've got to get to Sandringham to skin a dead foal for the Queen' - the remarkable woman who saved the lives of thousands of foals
- Farewell to a bookmaking legend, a fearless layer who could take a five-figure bet without rubbing the price
