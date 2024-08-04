Two potential Aussie pointers as new star steals the show in Deauville showpiece

A new Flat racing star was unearthed in the Prix Maurice de Gheest and the good news for racing fans is we should see plenty of him in future.

It is a gripe with many followers of the sport that the top Flat horses are retired to stud before we have seen much of them, although there are often significant financial considerations for connections.

That is not a dilemma facing owner-breeder Nurlan Bizakov, though, as Deauville’s big-race winner Lazzat is a gelding and a very talented one at that.