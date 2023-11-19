Racing Post logo
The 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett is a good price for such a highly promising horse

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Allaho has won the Ryanair Chase twice, by 12 lengths in 2021 and 14 the following year. However, if he makes it to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, I doubt he could put that kind of margin into Stage Star.

The Paul Nicholls-trained, rapidly improving chaser was a superb winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday, and his four-length beating of Notlongtillmay would have been even more emphatic but for a final-fence alarm.

He was cut to 5-1 second favourite for the Ryanair behind 100-30 market leader Allaho and, although there would normally be a big jump from handicap company to a Cheltenham Festival Grade 1, the early signs are that it might not be a vintage Ryanair, with a number of likely no-shows, such as Jonbon, El Fabiolo, Shishkin, Gerri Colombe, Monkfish and Bravemansgame, behind the top two in the market.

Published on 19 November 2023inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 19:33, 19 November 2023

