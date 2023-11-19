The 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett is a good price for such a highly promising horse
Allaho has won the Ryanair Chase twice, by 12 lengths in 2021 and 14 the following year. However, if he makes it to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, I doubt he could put that kind of margin into Stage Star.
The Paul Nicholls-trained, rapidly improving chaser was a superb winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday, and his four-length beating of Notlongtillmay would have been even more emphatic but for a final-fence alarm.
He was cut to 5-1 second favourite for the Ryanair behind 100-30 market leader Allaho and, although there would normally be a big jump from handicap company to a Cheltenham Festival Grade 1, the early signs are that it might not be a vintage Ryanair, with a number of likely no-shows, such as Jonbon, El Fabiolo, Shishkin, Gerri Colombe, Monkfish and Bravemansgame, behind the top two in the market.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Why I won't be rushing to back Gerri Colombe for the Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Tough stayer is a cracking bet for the Coral Gold Cup after promising return
- My 2,000 Guineas fancy's form is getting hotter and hotter - and 12-1 is still well worth taking
- Time to take a Derby position with this 'very impressive' Group 1 winner at 25-1
- Why this strong stayer looks the best Classic bet after Newmarket's weekend action
- Why I won't be rushing to back Gerri Colombe for the Cheltenham Gold Cup
- Tough stayer is a cracking bet for the Coral Gold Cup after promising return
- My 2,000 Guineas fancy's form is getting hotter and hotter - and 12-1 is still well worth taking
- Time to take a Derby position with this 'very impressive' Group 1 winner at 25-1
- Why this strong stayer looks the best Classic bet after Newmarket's weekend action