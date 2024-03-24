Sunday's Naas contest points towards a Classic formline to follow
It was pleasing to see the return of turf Flat racing in Britain at Doncaster over the weekend, but I'm not sure we saw anything likely to have a massive impact on the season as a whole.
Charyn won the Doncaster Mile comfortably and has the Lockinge as an aim in May. That is a race his trainer Roger Varian won with Belardo in 2016 and the two of them do share similarities. Both were winless in their three-year-old seasons and ran in similar races – Greenham followed by a Guineas – before returning at four with victory in the Doncaster Mile, Charyn doing so comfortably on Saturday.
However, Charyn will face much tougher tasks as the season develops, starting in the Sandown Mile next month, and there is also a possibility he is quite ground-dependent as two of his three wins have come on a soft surface.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 24 March 2024inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 18:00, 24 March 2024
- A 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - and now I’m wading in with a 25-1 shot for next year’s festival
- Gordon Elliott pair look good for Cheltenham stamina tests - and this 33-1 shot should thrive over longer trips
- A good festival for Willie Mullins could see the 8-1 about this talented stayer disappear for post-Cheltenham target
- Ferny Hollow's presence would add extra spice to Champion Chase next month
- L'Homme Presse may have lost Ascot battle but that doesn't make him a forlorn hope for Gold Cup glory
- A 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - and now I’m wading in with a 25-1 shot for next year’s festival
- Gordon Elliott pair look good for Cheltenham stamina tests - and this 33-1 shot should thrive over longer trips
- A good festival for Willie Mullins could see the 8-1 about this talented stayer disappear for post-Cheltenham target
- Ferny Hollow's presence would add extra spice to Champion Chase next month
- L'Homme Presse may have lost Ascot battle but that doesn't make him a forlorn hope for Gold Cup glory