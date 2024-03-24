Racing Post logo
OpinionAnte-Post Angles
premium

Sunday's Naas contest points towards a Classic formline to follow

Nicholas WattsWeeklies editor

It was pleasing to see the return of turf Flat racing in Britain at Doncaster over the weekend, but I'm not sure we saw anything likely to have a massive impact on the season as a whole.

Charyn won the Doncaster Mile comfortably and has the Lockinge as an aim in May. That is a race his trainer Roger Varian won with Belardo in 2016 and the two of them do share similarities. Both were winless in their three-year-old seasons and ran in similar races – Greenham followed by a Guineas – before returning at four with victory in the Doncaster Mile, Charyn doing so comfortably on Saturday.

However, Charyn will face much tougher tasks as the season develops, starting in the Sandown Mile next month, and there is also a possibility he is quite ground-dependent as two of his three wins have come on a soft surface.

Published on 24 March 2024inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:00, 24 March 2024

