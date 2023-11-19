Stage Star soars to new high in Paddy Power Gold Cup - but more needed to trouble Allaho in the Ryanair
The most impressive performance on Saturday came from the winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. Stage Star lived up to his name, nearly losing his rider at the last but recovering well and going on to finish four lengths ahead of Notlongtillmay – a repeat result of when they had met in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season.
Stage Star improved significantly on his novice chase form, achieving a career-high Racing Post rating of 171 here. Notlongtillmay (161) also improved, with Il Ridoto (146) running to a similar level as when third in the same race 12 months earlier.
This is typically a competitive handicap and it is rare for the winner to be carrying one of the highest weights, as can be seen with only one other over the course of the past decade having carried more than the 11st 7lb Stage Star carted to victory.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 19 November 2023inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:00, 19 November 2023
- Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- Heavy-ground Futurity didn't allow Ancient Wisdom to rate higher - but there'd be no surprise if he landed another Group 1 in 2024
- More to come? King Of Steel could be one to progress further after another career best in Champion Stakes
- City Of Troy records lofty rating - but expecting him to match Frankel's figures is unrealistic
- Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- Heavy-ground Futurity didn't allow Ancient Wisdom to rate higher - but there'd be no surprise if he landed another Group 1 in 2024
- More to come? King Of Steel could be one to progress further after another career best in Champion Stakes
- City Of Troy records lofty rating - but expecting him to match Frankel's figures is unrealistic