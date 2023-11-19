Stage Star soars to new high in Paddy Power Gold Cup - but more needed to trouble Allaho in the Ryanair

The most impressive performance on Saturday came from the winner of the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham. Stage Star lived up to his name, nearly losing his rider at the last but recovering well and going on to finish four lengths ahead of Notlongtillmay – a repeat result of when they had met in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season.

Stage Star improved significantly on his novice chase form, achieving a career-high Racing Post rating of 171 here. Notlongtillmay (161) also improved, with Il Ridoto (146) running to a similar level as when third in the same race 12 months earlier.

This is typically a competitive handicap and it is rare for the winner to be carrying one of the highest weights, as can be seen with only one other over the course of the past decade having carried more than the 11st 7lb Stage Star carted to victory.