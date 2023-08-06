Paddington falls short of his best - but is set to face ultimate test of his quality in York's Juddmonte International

Paddington underlined his position as the season's leading three-year-old with another authoritative success at Goodwood last week, although with Inspiral disappointing in the soggy conditions he was left with a straightforward task.

A Racing Post Rating of 123+ for his Sussex Stakes win falls below the level of his Eclipse Stakes (127) and St James's Palace Stakes (126) victories, and having proved himself the leading miler it seems likely a step back up in trip will be required if he is to improve his peak RPR.

With a recent median RPR of 128 for the winner, the Juddmonte International looks the most likely source of an improved figure, particularly with Mostahdaf a probable runner. The Prince of Wales's Stakes winner shares top spot with Hukum on 128 among this year's leading RPRs and would provide Paddington with his stiffest task yet if in the same form as at Ascot.