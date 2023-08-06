Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Paddington falls short of his best - but is set to face ultimate test of his quality in York's Juddmonte International

Paddington underlined his position as the season's leading three-year-old with another authoritative success at Goodwood last week, although with Inspiral disappointing in the soggy conditions he was left with a straightforward task.

A Racing Post Rating of 123+ for his Sussex Stakes win falls below the level of his Eclipse Stakes (127) and St James's Palace Stakes (126) victories, and having proved himself the leading miler it seems likely a step back up in trip will be required if he is to improve his peak RPR.

With a recent median RPR of 128 for the winner, the Juddmonte International looks the most likely source of an improved figure, particularly with Mostahdaf a probable runner. The Prince of Wales's Stakes winner shares top spot with Hukum on 128 among this year's leading RPRs and would provide Paddington with his stiffest task yet if in the same form as at Ascot.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Paul CurtisSenior handicapper
Published on 6 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 August 2023
icon
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings