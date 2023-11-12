Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success
The highlight of the action in Ireland on Saturday came at Down Royal in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, with all four runners already Grade 1 winners.
The race produced a pulsating finish with Gerri Colombe winning on his first start over the fences in open company, in the process achieving a Racing Post Rating of 168, a new career high.
A neck behind in second was Envoi Allen (167), who has run to the same level as when victorious in the race last year, with Conflated (166) a length further back in third.
Published on 12 November 2023inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:00, 12 November 2023
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- Heavy-ground Futurity didn't allow Ancient Wisdom to rate higher - but there'd be no surprise if he landed another Group 1 in 2024
- More to come? King Of Steel could be one to progress further after another career best in Champion Stakes
- City Of Troy records lofty rating - but expecting him to match Frankel's figures is unrealistic
- Inspiral is back to her brilliant best, and could be Paddington's main danger on British Champions Day
