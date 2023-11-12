Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success

The highlight of the action in Ireland on Saturday came at Down Royal in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, with all four runners already Grade 1 winners.

The race produced a pulsating finish with Gerri Colombe winning on his first start over the fences in open company, in the process achieving a Racing Post Rating of 168, a new career high.

A neck behind in second was Envoi Allen (167), who has run to the same level as when victorious in the race last year, with Conflated (166) a length further back in third.