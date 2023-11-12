Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success

The highlight of the action in Ireland on Saturday came at Down Royal in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, with all four runners already Grade 1 winners. 

The race produced a pulsating finish with Gerri Colombe winning on his first start over the fences in open company, in the process achieving a Racing Post Rating of 168, a new career high. 

A neck behind in second was Envoi Allen (167), who has run to the same level as when victorious in the race last year, with Conflated (166) a length further back in third. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonny PearsonHandicapper

Published on 12 November 2023inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 18:00, 12 November 2023

icon
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings