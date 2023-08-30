Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard from Lambourn
premium

Newmarket palaver shows Lambourn leads the way with open days - and onion bhajis

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Nicky Henderson shows off Constitution Hill to an adoring public
Nicky Henderson shows off Constitution Hill to an adoring public at the Lambourn Open Day this yearCredit: Tyron Mills

The news that civil war could break out in Newmarket over its open weekend was not lost on some in Lambourn over the bank holiday.

"I quite agree with him," former trainer David Aburthnot told me, responding to the frustrations of Charlie Fellowes, irked some of his Newmarket colleagues do not share his enthusiasm for the event and would not be opening.

Chris 'CJ' Jerdin no longer works in racing, but he is still a popular face in and around Lambourn where he looked after the much-loved Many Clouds.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 30 August 2023Last updated 14:23, 30 August 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Lambourn
more inPostcard from Lambourn