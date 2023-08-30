Newmarket palaver shows Lambourn leads the way with open days - and onion bhajis

The news that civil war could break out in Newmarket over its open weekend was not lost on some in Lambourn over the bank holiday.

"I quite agree with him," former trainer David Aburthnot told me, responding to the frustrations of Charlie Fellowes , irked some of his Newmarket colleagues do not share his enthusiasm for the event and would not be opening.

Chris 'CJ' Jerdin no longer works in racing, but he is still a popular face in and around Lambourn where he looked after the much-loved Many Clouds.