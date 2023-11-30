GB point-to-point
New trainer Hannah Roach out to add to impressive tally at Chaddesley Corbett
Hannah Roche: will send six runners to Chaddesley Corbett on Sunday
Hannah Roach was at an airport waiting to fly home from a holiday with her mum, when she received a call from her boss.
Joe O’Shea is invariably unorthodox, and the offer he wanted to put to his young groom, aged just 21, could not wait. Roach recalls: "Joe said, 'I want to retire and I want you to take over [at the yard he ran in Cheshire]'.
"I replied, 'Joe, I’m at an airport in Cyprus!,' but he said, 'It’s something to think about'."
Published on 30 November 2023inGB point-to-point
Last updated 18:00, 30 November 2023
more inGB point-to-point
- Man of many talents Charlie Poste adds another string to his bow as chairman of owners' and riders' association
- Amateur ace Gina Andrews to break new ground on Latenightpass in cross-country at Cheltenham
- From helping Victoria Pendleton and Roger Varian to training 400 winners, Alan Hill reaches latest landmark in amazing journey
- Innovation, change and above all excitement - British point-to-pointing is back this weekend
- 'It's been such good fun' - another season comes to an end with the novice women's title going down to the wire
