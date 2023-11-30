Racing Post logo
New trainer Hannah Roach out to add to impressive tally at Chaddesley Corbett

Hannah Roche: three entries at Dunsmore on Sunday
Hannah Roche: will send six runners to Chaddesley Corbett on Sunday

Hannah Roach was at an airport waiting to fly home from a holiday with her mum, when she received a call from her boss.

Joe O’Shea is invariably unorthodox, and the offer he wanted to put to his young groom, aged just 21, could not wait. Roach recalls: "Joe said, 'I want to retire and I want you to take over [at the yard he ran in Cheshire]'.

"I replied, 'Joe, I’m at an airport in Cyprus!,' but he said, 'It’s something to think about'."

Carl EvansPoint-to-point expert

Published on 30 November 2023inGB point-to-point

Last updated 18:00, 30 November 2023

