New trainer Hannah Roach out to add to impressive tally at Chaddesley Corbett

Hannah Roach was at an airport waiting to fly home from a holiday with her mum, when she received a call from her boss.

Joe O’Shea is invariably unorthodox, and the offer he wanted to put to his young groom, aged just 21, could not wait. Roach recalls: "Joe said, 'I want to retire and I want you to take over [at the yard he ran in Cheshire]'.

"I replied, 'Joe, I’m at an airport in Cyprus!,' but he said, 'It’s something to think about'."