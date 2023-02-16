New banks course proves a big draw at Knockanard

A brand new cross-country course was unveiled at Knockanard on Sunday, bringing banks racing back to the track following an absence of approximately 70 years.

The fixture could scarcely have been more successful, with the organisers estimating a crowd of over 3,000.

Point-to-pointing traces its roots to competitive racing over natural obstacles. The sport has undergone a significant transformation in the decades since banks were a predominant feature, although until relatively recently three point-to-point tracks still boasted a cross-country course.