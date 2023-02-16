New banks course proves a big draw at Knockanard
Eoghain WardReporter
Knockanard: brand new cross-country course unveiled on SundayCredit: Healy Racing
A brand new cross-country course was unveiled at Knockanard on Sunday, bringing banks racing back to the track following an absence of approximately 70 years.
The fixture could scarcely have been more successful, with the organisers estimating a crowd of over 3,000.
Point-to-pointing traces its roots to competitive racing over natural obstacles. The sport has undergone a significant transformation in the decades since banks were a predominant feature, although until relatively recently three point-to-point tracks still boasted a cross-country course.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 16 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 16 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement