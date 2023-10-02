Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Juvenile pecking order gets major shake-up with standout 1,000 Guineas contender and potential top sprinter emerging

There were several shake-ups to the juvenile pecking order over the weekend, with Middle Park winner Vandeek being the most significant of them.

Now rated 117, just 1lb behind leading two-year-old colt City Of Troy, Vandeek was impressive in success at Newmarket, beating Task Force by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths. Although missing a couple of the leading sprinting juveniles, such as Big Evs and Bucanero Fuerte, the form still appeals as solid, with Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber running close to his pre-race figure in finishing third.

Vandeek was cut to around 10-1 for next year’s 2,000 Guineas but both his pedigree and his run style suggests he’s much more of a sprinter, to the extent that even the 7f Dewhurst Stakes might be a stretch. At this stage, next year’s Commonwealth Cup looks a more obvious target.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt GardnerHandicapper
Published on 2 October 2023Last updated 18:52, 2 October 2023
icon
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings