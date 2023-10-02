Juvenile pecking order gets major shake-up with standout 1,000 Guineas contender and potential top sprinter emerging

There were several shake-ups to the juvenile pecking order over the weekend, with Middle Park winner Vandeek being the most significant of them.

Now rated 117, just 1lb behind leading two-year-old colt City Of Troy, Vandeek was impressive in success at Newmarket, beating Task Force by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths. Although missing a couple of the leading sprinting juveniles, such as Big Evs and Bucanero Fuerte, the form still appeals as solid, with Coventry Stakes winner River Tiber running close to his pre-race figure in finishing third.

Vandeek was cut to around 10-1 for next year’s 2,000 Guineas but both his pedigree and his run style suggests he’s much more of a sprinter, to the extent that even the 7f Dewhurst Stakes might be a stretch. At this stage, next year’s Commonwealth Cup looks a more obvious target.