Jonbon a slightly above average winner of Tingle Creek - but more is required to beat El Fabiolo in March
With a ten-year-average winning RPR of 170, the Tingle Creek doesn't quite match up to the Champion Chase (ten-year average 174), but is a strong Grade 1 and, with a winning figure of 171, Saturday's winner Jonbon rates a slightly above average winner.
A brother of the 2016 Arkle Chase winner Douvan, Jonbon announced his arrival as an elite 2m chaser when landing the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase on this card last season.
Rated 164 on that occasion, he failed to improve on that figure when no match for El Fabiolo (173) at last season's festival, but looks to have taken his form up a level in subsequent starts.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 December 2023inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 19:57, 10 December 2023
- Coral Gold Cup pair show significant improvement - but they will likely need to step up again to win the Grand National
- Betfair Chase rated substandard despite Royale Pagaille hitting new high point
- Stage Star soars to new high in Paddy Power Gold Cup - but more needed to trouble Allaho in the Ryanair
- Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- Coral Gold Cup pair show significant improvement - but they will likely need to step up again to win the Grand National
- Betfair Chase rated substandard despite Royale Pagaille hitting new high point
- Stage Star soars to new high in Paddy Power Gold Cup - but more needed to trouble Allaho in the Ryanair
- Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention