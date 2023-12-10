Jonbon a slightly above average winner of Tingle Creek - but more is required to beat El Fabiolo in March

With a ten-year-average winning RPR of 170, the Tingle Creek doesn't quite match up to the Champion Chase (ten-year average 174), but is a strong Grade 1 and, with a winning figure of 171, Saturday's winner Jonbon rates a slightly above average winner.

A brother of the 2016 Arkle Chase winner Douvan, Jonbon announced his arrival as an elite 2m chaser when landing the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase on this card last season.

Rated 164 on that occasion, he failed to improve on that figure when no match for El Fabiolo (173) at last season's festival, but looks to have taken his form up a level in subsequent starts.