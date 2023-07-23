It's worth raiding Ireland, Marquand key cog and Rasen show stealers - three things we learned this week

The Irish Oaks at the Curragh was the highlight of the weekend but the action in Britain was not not short of insight as the jumps muscled into the summer Flat territory . . .

British winners show it's worth travelling to the Curragh

The Ballydoyle and Coolmore axis was in typically potent form at the Curragh on Saturday, but the card also illustrated just how worthwhile it can be for British trainers to send horses over the Irish Sea.

Winning alongside the promising juvenile Henry Longfellow, Irish Oaks HEROINE Savethelastdance and talented stayer Emily Dickinson were the Richard Fahey-trained handicapper Strike Red and Tim Easterby's wonderful sprinter Art Power.

Art Power: made it four from four at the Curragh on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann

The latter stormed to his fourth win from as many starts at the track in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes, while Bluestocking went mightily close to taking the feature race back to Ralph Beckett's Hampshire base.

Strike Red and Art Power are among a healthy number to travel over and beat the home team this season, a list which also includes the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes 1-2 Via Sistina and Stay Alert, as well as Saturday's Newbury winner Commanche Falls, who took a Listed race at the Curragh at the start of the month.

This sort of healthy competition is wonderful to see. Long may it continue.

Maddy Playle, journalist

Marquand a real asset for Haggas

Tom Marquand again underlined his growing importance to William Haggas with a super double at Newbury on Saturday.

Although the wins of Relief Rally in the Super Sprint and Orchid Bloom were not unexpected – they went off evens and 6-4 respectively – Marquand steered them home with the minimum of fuss, and that is perhaps his main strength.

Relief Rally: Tom Marquand lands the Weatherbys Super Sprint for William Haggas Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The 25-year-old jockey rarely seems to be in the wrong place in a race and knows what it takes to deliver on the big stage. He is also an extremely dependable asset for the powerhouse Newmarket stable – his yearly strike-rates for the yard in Britain since 2020 are 19 per cent, 24 per cent, 24 per cent, and 23 per cent in 2023.

Haggas struck equine gold with Baaeed in recent seasons, but his relationship with Marquand might prove to be just as valuable in the long haul.

Matt Butler

Bowen and Cobden steal Rasen show

There are few standout summer jumps cards but Saturday’s meeting at Market Rasen was one of them, and the leading jockeys came out to steal the show.

Early runaway championship leader Sean Bowen was at his dynamic best to get Coal Fire up from nowhere in the opener, but then had to sit back and let Harry Cobden hog the headlines with a feature-race double.

Cobden, who is not getting much summer ammunition from his retainer with Paul Nicholls, is putting himself out and about and was at his brilliant best in Lincolnshire, producing Too Friendly to perfection to win the Summer Handicap Hurdle before an unbelievably patient and confident ride to win the Plate on Born Famous.

It would be easy for the jump jockeys to go slightly through the motions in the summer with the spotlight elsewhere, but Cobden and Bowen continue to prove why they are two of the best in Britain week in, week out.

Matt Butler

