How does Bucanero Fuerte compare with past Phoenix Stakes winners and could he go further yet?

The Phoenix Stakes, the first European two-year-old Group 1 of the season, has a mixed recent history of pointing to future success. Caravaggio, Advertise and Siskin went on to further top-level success as three-year-olds, but for Dick Whittington, Sioux Nation and the injury-curtailed career of Little Big Bear, this was as good as it got.

The race has also struggled for future Classic winners, throwing up just George Washington (2,000 Guineas), Mastercraftsman and Siskin (both Irish 2,000 Guineas) this century. Having been cut to a general 10-1 for the 2,000 Guineas, connections will be hoping Bucanero Fuerte, this weekend's Phoenix winner, can buck that trend.

Bucanero Fuerte’s Phoenix performance stacks up well against recent history, a Racing Post Rating of 116 placing him slightly ahead of the ten-year average of 115. 

Matt GardnerHandicapper
Published on 13 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 August 2023
