OpinionAnte-Post Angles
premium

Gordon Elliott pair look good for Cheltenham stamina tests - and this 33-1 shot should thrive over longer trips

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Three out of the four long-range cracks at Cheltenham in this column are at least still in the running, and I certainly haven’t given up hope of Stellar Story doing the business in the Albert Bartlett on Friday.

His win over Largy Hill at Navan in November reads well now, while there was nothing wrong with his third to Slade Steel at the same track in a Grade 2 the following month.

He was a bit disappointing behind Dancing City at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out, but he wasn’t helped by mistake at a crucial point two out and then he just stayed on again after the last.

Published on 10 March 2024inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:35, 10 March 2024

