El Fabiolo has layers on the run after weekend when he and Jonbon bagged big prizes
Ladies and gentlemen, we have our second odds-on favourite for the Cheltenham Festival. I refer, of course, to El Fabiolo, who cruised around Cork in the Hilly Way Chase on Sunday and now stands alongside Constitution Hill as the horses for whom March glory is more probable than not.
If you're feeling hard to please, you might argue there was nothing terribly exciting about what he did. Here was a horse rated 172 giving 10lb and a comfortable beating to Fil Dor, rated 150. El Fabiolo was 1-5 for Cork's Grade 2 and won like it.
For those who decided to try buying money by taking the short odds, there would have been at least one hairy moment when he got close to the last, his nose brushed the turf and his various joints flexed in the effort to keep him upright. For half a second, you'd have been holding your breath.
Published on 10 December 2023inThe Cook Review
Last updated 20:03, 10 December 2023
