De Sousa's loving his return, Mullins could have another gem and Amo's horses are in form - three things we learned last week

Here are three key takeaways from across the week . . .

De Sousa back on track

Silvestre de Sousa is not even quoted by bookmakers in champion jockey lists, but the rider could be up for the challenge of regaining his crown after making a quick start to life back in Britain.

De Sousa, who won the 2015, 2017 and 2018 championships, served a ten-month ban for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong but has returned in fine form, notching a winner at Newcastle, a double at Lingfield on Friday and Saturday's Listed Doncaster Mile on Charyn.

Formerly the retained rider for powerful owners King Power Racing, for whom he won the Nunthorpe on Winter Power in 2021, De Sousa is now freelance and also rode on the first day of the Irish Flat season at the Curragh on Monday.

After winning easily on Charyn, an effusive De Sousa said: "I love every minute. I love British racing, I love the people. I got a big reception as a welcome back and I'm delighted with the opportunities I've been getting."

British racing fans are familiar with the rider's dedication and extensive network of contacts, so it would be no surprise to see him succeed again. The championship may not officially begin until the 2,000 Guineas meeting, but things could hardly be going better.

Maddy Playle

Byrne bumper winner catches the eye

Did we see the next Paul Byrne and Emmet Mullins gem in the Navan finale on Saturday?

Harbour Highway was a £90,000 purchase in May after beating Just One Surf in an Irish point-to-point and that form has been franked by Just One Surf winning a Taunton maiden hurdle at 40-1 this month for Warren Greatrex.

Royal Bond winner Farren Glory landed this Navan bumper last year, while subsequent Grade 1 scorer Fiddlerontheroof and Thyestes winner Invitation Only feature on the roll of honour in the last decade, and Harbour Highway’s success was straightforward.

He raced prominently and found plenty in the straight to beat Leopardstown debut second Mywayofthinkin by three and a half lengths under Patrick Mullins, who was keen to partner the five-year-old.

Emmet Mullins: trainer of Harbour Highway Credit: Patrick McCann

The winning trainer said: “He had shown plenty at home and Patrick had a sit on him on an away day. He was keen to stick with him wherever he was going to run. He was impressive and galloped through the line, so hopefully he'll go on to bigger and better things.”

Harbour Highway’s next port of call is likely to be the Punchestown festival, with the Grade 1 Champion Bumper an option at the big meeting. He is yet another nice prospect for connections.

Jack Haynes

Amo set themselves up for another rapid start

The opening of the Flat turf seasons in Britain and Ireland fell early this year, but that did not stop Amo Racing from making an immediate impact with some notable winners.

Kia Joorabchian's powerful operation struck first in the Irish opener when Arizona Blaze won the 5f juvenile maiden at the Curragh, and then plundered Saturday's big race when Mr Professor schooled his rivals in the Lincoln at Doncaster.

It showed Amo's desire to hit the ground running, just as they did last year in Britain. In April 2023, they had ten winners from 43 runners at a strike-rate of 23 per cent and, if you had backed those, it would have yielded £28.38 profit to a £1 level stake – the best of their British career.

The Flat season does not begin to hit top gear in Britain until mid-April, once Grand National festivities are out of the way, but keep an eye on wherever runners in the notable purple silks turn up next month, as they could be set for another fruitful period.

With Champion Stakes hero King Of Steel heading a formidable team, which also includes fellow Group 1 winner Bucanero Fuerte and Persian Dreamer, another quick start on the turf could set Amo up perfectly for the rest of the season.

Matt Rennie

