Coral Gold Cup pair show significant improvement - but they will likely need to step up again to win the Grand National
The Coral Gold Cup looked a cracking race on Saturday and I expect it to prove form worth following over the rest of the season with two progressive second-season chasers pulling clear of a strong field.
Datsalrightgino led the way for Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan with the step up in trip yielding significant improvement. This was his first run beyond 2m4½f and saw him improve his Racing Post Rating by 8lb to a figure of 161.
Runner-up Mahler Mission ran to 160, stepping up by 6lb on the 154 he was awarded when falling two out in last season’s National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.
Published on 3 December 2023
Last updated 18:07, 3 December 2023
- Betfair Chase rated substandard despite Royale Pagaille hitting new high point
- Stage Star soars to new high in Paddy Power Gold Cup - but more needed to trouble Allaho in the Ryanair
- Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- Heavy-ground Futurity didn't allow Ancient Wisdom to rate higher - but there'd be no surprise if he landed another Group 1 in 2024
