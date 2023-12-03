Coral Gold Cup pair show significant improvement - but they will likely need to step up again to win the Grand National

The Coral Gold Cup looked a cracking race on Saturday and I expect it to prove form worth following over the rest of the season with two progressive second-season chasers pulling clear of a strong field.

Datsalrightgino led the way for Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan with the step up in trip yielding significant improvement. This was his first run beyond 2m4½f and saw him improve his Racing Post Rating by 8lb to a figure of 161.

Runner-up Mahler Mission ran to 160, stepping up by 6lb on the 154 he was awarded when falling two out in last season’s National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.