Be wary of backing impressive St Leger winner Continuous to follow up in the Arc

The final Classic of the season brought victory for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore when Continuous ran out an impressive winner of the St Leger at Doncaster, in the process achieving a career-high Racing Post rating of 121.

This ranks as the joint-second highest RPR for the race over the last ten years, with only Hurricane Lane bettering the effort.

The race was truly run, with runner-up Arrest (117) matching his previous-best RPR, which also came in soft conditions. There wasn’t to be a royal winner, with Desert Hero (116) third, but it was still a career-best effort on his first attempt in a Group 1.