Auguste Rodin records new personal best rating in Irish Champion Stakes - and he could be even better if he stays in training

Auguste Rodin produced a career-best performance when bouncing back from a bitterly disappointing display in the King George at Ascot to win the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

The three-year-old, a dual Classic hero at Epsom and the Curragh, earned a Racing Post Rating of 125 when winning the Irish Champion, 1lb higher than he received for victory in the Derby and with potential for further improvement.

Aidan O'Brien has dominated the recent roll of honour of the Irish Champion, training the last five winners, and Auguste Rodin rates above average. 

Jonny PearsonHandicapper
Published on 10 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 10 September 2023
icon
