Ante-Post Angles
premium

Allaho looks far from a spent force and powerful marker makes him a strong favourite for the Ryanair Chase

The weekend was a lot more informative than it threatened to be when Ascot and Haydock were abandoned, with Allaho putting down the biggest marker for Cheltenham by running away with the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles.

It was the strongest evidence yet that Allaho is no spent force at the top level and saw him cut to 5-2 favourite for the Ryanair Chase.

It may have been only Stattler (running over the wrong trip) he beat, but it still came close enough to a hard race in the King George and should leave him spot on now for the festival.

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Published on 21 January 2024inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:04, 21 January 2024

