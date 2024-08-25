'When you don't succeed at something, you learn an awful lot from it - the fear of failing drives you on'

He is already a Classic winner but Adrian Keatley is nowhere near the point of fulfilling his ambitions as a trainer.

Eight years have passed since Jet Setting refused to let Minding pass her in the closing stages of the Irish 1,000 Guineas. At that point Keatley had the world at his feet. He was the new kid on Irish racing's block and snaring a Classic in only his third year with a training licence with a horse who cost just 12,000gns out of Richard Hannon's yard appeared to offer the perfect launchpad to a long and prosperous training career in Ireland.

Even now he struggles to pinpoint what exactly went awry but just four years after Jet Setting's heroics in the Guineas, he was starting from almost scratch with a few rented boxes at Tony Coyle's yard in Malton having slipped down the mother of all snakes.