'We've got something up our sleeve for the Gold Cup - he could be each-way value'

Patrick Neville's adoration for The Real Whacker knows no bounds, but the feeling isn't always mutual.

As the trainer shows off his most prized asset the week before Cheltenham, he goes to give his Boodles Gold Cup contender a kiss on the nose, but the horse turns the other cheek. Last year's Brown Advisory winner clearly has an attitude to go with his abundant talent. Or maybe he's just sick of all the attention. Regardless, he gets another carrot from his doting trainer.

Lunchtime has not long passed in Leyburn, North Yorkshire and The Real Whacker is all rugged up, looking a picture of cosiness in his box following a routine work morning and a visit from the ITV regional news crew. However, it would be the headline story everywhere if The Real Whacker was to become the north's first Gold Cup winner in 31 years since Jodami, who was trained 40 miles away in Brandsby by the late Peter Beaumont.