'I've only had two days off all season - it's not right, is it? And I'm still nowhere near Oisin'

Tom Marquand is an object of nobody's pity. Young, gifted and slim, he strolls into Kempton Park on a sweltering Monday afternoon with seemingly not a care in the world, not a bead of sweat on his forehead, nor an embarrassing underarm stain on his crisp linen shirt. A high percentage of the few people there seem to want to say hello to him, and he's happy to say hello back.

It's an unremarkable display of courtesy from a man who has clearly been raised to regard it as such, but it takes on a different complexion when he points out the broader context of this low-key day of five rides and, as it turns out, not a winner to show for any of them.

"I think I've only had two days not riding since the start of the season," he explains, not grumbling but clearly not enamoured of the situation. "Of course that means, fortunately, I've not been banned or injured, but surely it's still not right, is it? Admittedly I could have picked a few days to take a day off, but you want to ride winners, there's racing on and so you go."