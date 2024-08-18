Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewTom Marquand
premium

'I've only had two days off all season - it's not right, is it? And I'm still nowhere near Oisin'

Tom Marquand discusses quiet Mondays, the daily grind and the road to Group 1 glory

author image
Senior features writer
Tom Marquand, pictured after winning the Hungerford Stakes on Tiber Flow
Tom Marquand pictured at Newbury on Saturday: "Without Kempton there's no Ascot is the way I've always looked at it"Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Marquand is an object of nobody's pity. Young, gifted and slim, he strolls into Kempton Park on a sweltering Monday afternoon with seemingly not a care in the world, not a bead of sweat on his forehead, nor an embarrassing underarm stain on his crisp linen shirt. A high percentage of the few people there seem to want to say hello to him, and he's happy to say hello back.

It's an unremarkable display of courtesy from a man who has clearly been raised to regard it as such, but it takes on a different complexion when he points out the broader context of this low-key day of five rides and, as it turns out, not a winner to show for any of them.

"I think I've only had two days not riding since the start of the season," he explains, not grumbling but clearly not enamoured of the situation. "Of course that means, fortunately, I've not been banned or injured, but surely it's still not right, is it? Admittedly I could have picked a few days to take a day off, but you want to ride winners, there's racing on and so you go."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inInterviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inInterviews
more inInterviews