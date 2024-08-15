- More
'I've been given such a gift of having a yard like this - I can't be burned by the legacy'
Eve Johnson Houghton talks to Catherine Macrae about family legacy, homebred success and getting back to the top level
The rolling landscape of the Berkshire Downs is lit by the rising sun. Stretching on for miles in every direction, a panorama of green is interspersed with small hamlets and, on this particular patch, a sandy brown gallop, on which a group of horses thunder uphill under the watchful eye of Eve Johnson Houghton.
Dogs mill around the top of the seven-furlong track as a sea of bay thoroughbreds flow past her vantage point in neat pairs, but it is the solitary grey filly tucked in the middle of the group who the trainer singles out.
"There's good old Betty," she says. "She's a legend."
- Hector Crouch: 'I started aged 14 with the stipulation I still got my GCSEs - but my parents just said I had to get them, not how good they had to be!'
- 'I've been prepared to put my balls on the line. Sometimes things have worked out. Sometimes they haven't'
- 'I don't take any notice of the cancer, I just carry on. I'm not frightened. I was a jump jockey, wasn't I'
- 'It might not be the most vintage year for British sprinting - coming here was our only option of winning a Group 1'
- 'It was always going to be training and it was always going to be hardship' - meet the former dentist drilling for more Galway glory
