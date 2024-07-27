Racing Post logo
InterviewRichard O'Brien
premium

'It was always going to be training and it was always going to be hardship' - meet the former dentist drilling for more Galway glory

author image
Reporter
Trainer Richard O'Brien
Richard O'Brien: swapped dentistry for training Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Training horses is undoubtedly one of the more volatile vocations one can undertake and not many have experienced the turbulent nature of the profession more than Richard O'Brien.

For the vast majority within the industry, there is little alternative as their enduring devotion to the breed supersedes any notion that their pursuit is financially irrational and will only be rewarded on a sporadic.

O'Brien is a prime example of that and one of those rewards came 12 months ago when he experienced the magic of the Galway winner's enclosure when Last Ammo thundered to an unexpected victory.

