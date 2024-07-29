Racing Post logo
InterviewHenry Dwyer
premium

'It might not be the most vintage year for British sprinting - coming here was our only option of winning a Group 1'

Andrew Dietz talks to Australian trainer Henry Dwyer about the next stage of Asfoora's British adventure

author image
Reporter
Australian trainer Henry Dwyer
Henry Dwyer: Australian trainer looking for more British success with Asfoora in Friday's King George StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainer Henry Dwyer's days have become a lot longer, but he's not complaining. On top of all the chores at his stable in Australia, he has to oversee Asfoora's British adventure from afar, with calls and messages from the Royal Ascot heroine's temporary base in Newmarket coming late into his evening.

Having been living this double life for three months now, there is a sense of regularity as he suggests 8am my time and 5pm his for our chat over Zoom in the lead-up to Glorious Goodwood.  

It might be the start of the day for the interviewer but the interviewee has been on the go for the best part of 12 hours, and he's still not back from the races.

