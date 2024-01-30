Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
18:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
18:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewTim Vaughan
premium

'If I'm going to do it, I'll do it properly - and we began planning for this a year in advance'

Trainer Tim Vaughan tells Carl Evans about giving son Ed a power-packed start to his riding career

author image
Carl EvansPoint-to-point expert
Tim Vaughan (right) and wife Abbi (centre) with their 16-year-old son Ed, currently making waves in the world of point-to-point
Tim Vaughan (right) and wife Abbi (centre) with their 16-year-old son Ed, currently making waves in the world of point-to-point

Storm Vaughan hit British point-to-pointing on the opening day of the season and is likely to persist until mid-June.

However, Unlike Henk, Isha and the many others that have caused disruption, Vaughan is most welcome.

Glamorgan-based trainer Tim Vaughan has returned with gusto to the sport that set him on the racing road, registering a string of horses and putting handy money into point-to-pointing’s coffers in a bid to give his son Ed, 16, a power-packed start as a rider.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 30 January 2024inInterviews

Last updated 18:00, 30 January 2024

iconCopy
more inInterviews
more inInterviews