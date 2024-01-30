'If I'm going to do it, I'll do it properly - and we began planning for this a year in advance'

Storm Vaughan hit British point-to-pointing on the opening day of the season and is likely to persist until mid-June.

However, Unlike Henk, Isha and the many others that have caused disruption, Vaughan is most welcome.

Glamorgan-based trainer Tim Vaughan has returned with gusto to the sport that set him on the racing road, registering a string of horses and putting handy money into point-to-pointing’s coffers in a bid to give his son Ed, 16, a power-packed start as a rider.