InterviewDavid Eustace
'I was a stiff, silver-spooned Pom and he couldn't wait to rip the s**t out of me' - meet the Englishman abroad who changed minds and methods

David Eustace talks to senior writer Lee Mottershead about moving to Australia and returning with a live Royal Ascot hope

Lee MottersheadSenior writer
David Eustace has made a huge impression in Australia - now he is seeking to do the same back in Britain
David Eustace: has made a huge impression in Australia and is seeking to do the same back in BritainCredit: Lee Mottershead

There is a time and a place for incredible speed. 

A particularly good time would be at around 3.40pm on the opening day of Royal Ascot. A particularly bad place, as David Eustace knows all too well, is the Dandenong Road during the middle of the night. Eustace has learned to curb his own speed but hopes Coolangatta is at her absolute fastest when representing Australia and the filly's English joint-trainer in the King's Stand Stakes. 

Since leaving Newmarket for Australia nine years ago, Eustace has made a remarkable impression in his adopted home, principally by notching numerous big-race victories but initially through a multitude of speeding tickets.

Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 7 June 2023
