'I was a stiff, silver-spooned Pom and he couldn't wait to rip the s**t out of me' - meet the Englishman abroad who changed minds and methods

There is a time and a place for incredible speed.

A particularly good time would be at around 3.40pm on the opening day of Royal Ascot. A particularly bad place, as David Eustace knows all too well, is the Dandenong Road during the middle of the night. Eustace has learned to curb his own speed but hopes Coolangatta is at her absolute fastest when representing Australia and the filly's English joint-trainer in the King's Stand Stakes.

Since leaving Newmarket for Australia nine years ago, Eustace has made a remarkable impression in his adopted home, principally by notching numerous big-race victories but initially through a multitude of speeding tickets.