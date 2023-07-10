Racing Post logo
FeatureSpecial report
premium

The $50 billion black market bookmaker: how an illegal operator became one of the world's biggest

Peter Scargill explores the worrying phenomenon of Citibet

author image
Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Turning for home, Mr Ascendency was perhaps a little wider than his supporters would have liked given the importance of a good track position at Sha Tin.

However, having been straightened, Mr Ascendency dug deep in the final two furlongs and, with 84,394 people roaring on from the packed grandstand, he charged past his opponents and crossed the line a length in front to collect the Chinese New Year Cup, the feature race at Sha Tin’s eponymous race for the public holiday.

It’s no wonder there was such a frenzied reaction. The January meeting is one of the most popular of the year for Hong Kong racing fans and punters, and approximately $260 million (£210m/€237m) had been wagered through the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s tote betting facility during the 11-race card – the highest turnover for 26 years, according to the HKJC.

Published on 10 July 2023
icon
