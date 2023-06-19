Ratings underline the requirements for two-year-old glory at Ascot - and it's good news for Elite Status backers

For many, the six two-year-old races at Royal Ascot, kicking off with Tuesday’s Coventry Stakes, are the highlights of the week. It’s the allure of the unknown, with big groups of horses for whom anything is possible at this stage of their career.

They are also very difficult to work out, with limited form to go on, but ratings can still be a crucial guide – and not just in working out which of the runners has achieved the most in their short careers. We can also utilise historical ratings to show us the level likely to be required in order to win each race and look at the future ratings achieved by past winners to point to the type of horse best suited to each race.

Benchmarking