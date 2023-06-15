The definitive punters' guide to Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot - and yes, he really is the ultimate big-race jockey

Ever since September 28, 1996, when Frankie Dettori rode all seven winners on what was then known as British Festival of Racing Day, his name has become synonymous with Ascot. But is the famous racetrack still Dettori’s playground as he embarks on his final five days in the saddle at Royal Ascot nearly 27 years later?

A Frankie four-timer on Gold Cup day at the royal meeting in 2019 had the bookmakers running for cover once again and gave further fuel to the idea that Dettori dominates when it comes to the biggest meeting of the lot.

However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for him and you only have to look back to last year for the best example of that. Dettori rode just one winner from 22 rides – his worst return since 2013 – and Gold Cup day was a nightmare as he was beaten on 2-5 shot Reach For The Moon, gave Stradivarius an ill-judged ride to finish third in the Gold Cup and then got going just too late on Saga in the Britannia, leading to his sabbatical from John and Thady Gosden that seemed to have left his career in tatters.