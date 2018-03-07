Andre Fabre targets 1,000 Guineas with unbeaten Coolmore filly Wind Chimes

Andre Fabre is "pretty sure" that the 1,000 Guineas will be the aim for Wind Chimes

French trainers once again have the Rowley Mile fixed firmly in their sights, with Andre Fabre gearing Listed winner Wind Chimes towards a tilt at the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, while the 2,000 Guineas was described as a "strong possibility" for Sacred Life by his trainer Stephane Wattel.

Saxon Warrior, favourite for not just the Guineas but the Investec Derby, is among 11 entries made by Aidan O'Brien for the colts' Classic at Newmarket - which has attracted 69 horses in total - while US Navy Flag and Gustav Klimt also feature.

Fabre has engaged Beau Ideal in the 2,000 Guineas but it is Coolmore's Wind Chimes – an easy winner of the Prix Herod on very soft ground at Chantilly last November – who catches the eye as a prominent-in-the-market 16-1 shot.

Godolphin's Beau Ideal has yet to race over further than an extended six furlongs and won two of his three starts last season, rounding off his campaign when scoring in the Listed Criterium de Vitesse.

Clemmie: heads the betting for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket

Fabre said: "Beau Ideal is a nice horse. Wind Chimes is pretty sure to go to the Guineas, while with Beau Ideal I'll see. They will run in the traditional prep races which are at Deauville this year because of the flooding at Maisons-Laffitte."

A total of 64 entries were unveiled for the 1,000 Guineas on Wednesday, headed by Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie.

Sacred Life on trial for Newmarket

Rated only a pound below Olmedo, the best two-year-old in France in 2017, Sacred Life was denied the chance to win a Group 1 when the Criterium International fell victim to protests last October.

He carries the colours of Jean-Louis Bouchard, who is eager to have a crack at the 2,000 Guineas.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Wattel said: "The Guineas is a real possibility as his owner is very keen to run in Britain. There are two routes – the Prix Djebel, then the Guineas, or the Fontainebleau followed by the Poule d’Essai.

"A lot will depend on a couple of gallops he has and they'll tell us how he's developed at three and whether he's going to prefer the turning track at Longchamp or else we try the Newmarket option, which is a much bigger challenge."

Wattel trains next to the racecourse in Deauville, which will host the Prix Djebel and Prix Imprudence on Monday, April 9.



Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news

