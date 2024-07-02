'You never know what is around the corner' - Saeed bin Suroor still thinking big despite small team

Saeed bin Suroor runs a smaller operation these days, as was emphasised on Tuesday morning when his Royal Ascot winner Wild Tiger was among just 12 horses at second lot from the yard exercising on Godolphin's private facility at Chippenham Hill.

However, the four-time champion trainer is still thinking big with his five-year-old, who is set to eschew more handicap targets following his Royal Hunt Cup victory, with Group and Listed assignments on his agenda instead.

As a result of a redundancy process announced by Godolphin in February, numbers of staff and horses have recently fallen at Bin Suroor's Godolphin Stables – formerly known as Stanley House – on Newmarket’s Bury Road.