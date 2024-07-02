- More
'You never know what is around the corner' - Saeed bin Suroor still thinking big despite small team
Saeed bin Suroor runs a smaller operation these days, as was emphasised on Tuesday morning when his Royal Ascot winner Wild Tiger was among just 12 horses at second lot from the yard exercising on Godolphin's private facility at Chippenham Hill.
However, the four-time champion trainer is still thinking big with his five-year-old, who is set to eschew more handicap targets following his Royal Hunt Cup victory, with Group and Listed assignments on his agenda instead.
As a result of a redundancy process announced by Godolphin in February, numbers of staff and horses have recently fallen at Bin Suroor's Godolphin Stables – formerly known as Stanley House – on Newmarket’s Bury Road.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Field sizes up in Britain - but too early to credit Premier racing warns racecourse leader
- 'There is extraordinary beauty in every episode' - Horsepower documentary comes to the BBC
- BHA makes two 'minor' adjustments to whip penalty guidelines
- Kieran Shoemark gets the big-race call up on Dancing Gemini in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse
- IHRB to 'examine conduct' of Tony Martin after Newcastle appearance
- Field sizes up in Britain - but too early to credit Premier racing warns racecourse leader
- 'There is extraordinary beauty in every episode' - Horsepower documentary comes to the BBC
- BHA makes two 'minor' adjustments to whip penalty guidelines
- Kieran Shoemark gets the big-race call up on Dancing Gemini in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse
- IHRB to 'examine conduct' of Tony Martin after Newcastle appearance