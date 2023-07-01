Morning updates: 'The owner has told everybody' - Golden Rules camp confident of big run in Northumberland Plate

Deborah Faulkner has a huge opportunity to land her biggest prize as a trainer when Golden Rules competes in the Northumberland Plate (2.05 ) at Newcastle.

Owned by Gareth Cheshire, the six-year-old comes into the race on the back of a smart win on the all-weather at Kempton and will again be partnered by Oisin Murphy.

Tom Faulkner, son of Deborah, expressed his delight at having one of the leading contenders in the big race at the track. When asked if he was surprised with Golden Rules's short odds, he told ITV Racing: "No, not really. The owner has told everybody and at least he was on him when he was 33-1. In future, when we have something we fancy, I might fit the owner with a tongue-tie!

"Mum is at home and we have a small set-up – she wanted to give the staff a day out because days like this are very important. It doesn't really happen so we've got to enjoy the moment.

"We're a small set-up, we have ten horses to run during the Flat season. We were always trying to find a horse of this calibre but it's having the chequebook to back that up and we were very lucky to get him."

Golden Rules is 4-1 with Paddy Power and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Golden Rules is our best backed and worst result ante-post by a substantial margin after owner Gareth Cheshire’s confident interview, but he is currently on the drift with both Nathanael Greene and Zoffee having their supporters."

Nathanael Greene: well backed for the Northumberland Plate Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Haggas runner gaining support

William Haggas has yet to win the Northumberland Plate but there has been no let up in the support for his contender Nathanael Greene, who is into 13-2 (from 9-1) with William Hill.

The four-year-old son of Nathaniel will be ridden by Andrea Atzeni and is behind Golden Rules, Adjuvant and stablemate Post Impressionist, who will be steered by Tom Marquand, in the market.

The cheekpieces return for Nathanael Greene, who makes his first start since finishing fourth behind Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami at Goodwood in May.

Market movers

Newcastle

12.20 Batal Dubai 5-1 (from 6)

12.55 Brad The Brief 11-4 (from 7-2)

1.30 Mostly Sunny 9-2 (from 6)

2.05 Nathanael Greene 8-1 (from 10), Zoffee 8 (from 9)

Newmarket

12.40 Star Of Mystery 6-5 (from 11-8)

1.15 Phantom Flight 9-2 (from 11-2)

1.50 Audience 10 (from 12)

Key non-runners

Newcastle

2.05 Second Slip

2.40 Chola Empire

3.15 Cloud King

3.50 Maghlaak

