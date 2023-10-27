Who does Charlie Appleby send to Lingfield in a bid to improve remarkable 56 per cent strike-rate?

Charlie Appleby is ending Britain's Flat turf season in flying form and saddles one runner at Lingfield on Friday as he bids to continue his brilliant run.

The Godolphin trainer had a tough start to the campaign but has turned it around remarkably this autumn, and is operating at a 56 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, with ten winners from 18 runners in that time period.

He will be solely represented at the Surrey track with homebred Dream Of Hope in the mile fillies' novice. The daughter of Sea The Stars must bounce back from a disappointing debut when seventh on Newmarket's Rowley Mile last month, while Godolphin are also represented by the John and Thady Gosden-trained debutante Juneberry.

Appleby also has a formidable record at Lingfield in the last five years at a 36 per cent strike-rate, while her jockey William Buick is also operating at the same strike-rate at the track in that same time period.

Buick, who was crowned British champion jockey for the second year in succession last weekend, has also been in terrific form in the last fortnight with a strike-rate of 36 per cent.

Well bred and started 6-1 co-second favourite for novice at Newmarket (1m, good) five weeks ago but faded into seventh of nine behind an odds-on stablemate; it will be interesting to see what the market makes of her.

Dream Of Hope could kick-start a big weekend for Appleby and Buick, who team up with leading hope Ancient Wisdom in the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday.

Buick also has another ride in the card when he partners Ravensbourne in the 6f fillies' novice.

The Ed Walker-trained juvenile has yet to win in two starts, having finished fourth at Ascot over the same trip on her previous start last month.

