'We’ve been without one for two summers now' - York chief hits out at lack of nationwide marketing campaign

A lack of a centralised marketing campaign for British racing has left racecourses facing an uphill battle with engaging people and getting them through the door, according to York’s chief executive William Derby.

York is preparing to host its flagship Sky Bet Ebor festival next week and expects crowds to be on a par with last year, having chosen to invest a record sum into advertising the fixture on ITV during mainstream shows such as Emmerdale and Coronation Street, as well as during the Champions: Full Gallop docuseries.

The BHA’s chief operating officer Richard Wayman said after the release of the fixture list last week that a national marketing campaign for 2025 was planned, although the budget has yet to be agreed and Great British Racing (GBR), the sport’s marketing arm, is without a permanent chief executive following the departure of Rod Street in April.