Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We’ve been without one for two summers now' - York chief hits out at lack of nationwide marketing campaign

Ebor festival takes place at York next week
The Ebor festival takes place at York next weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

A lack of a centralised marketing campaign for British racing has left racecourses facing an uphill battle with engaging people and getting them through the door, according to York’s chief executive William Derby.

York is preparing to host its flagship Sky Bet Ebor festival next week and expects crowds to be on a par with last year, having chosen to invest a record sum into advertising the fixture on ITV during mainstream shows such as Emmerdale and Coronation Street, as well as during the Champions: Full Gallop docuseries.

The BHA’s chief operating officer Richard Wayman said after the release of the fixture list last week that a national marketing campaign for 2025 was planned, although the budget has yet to be agreed and Great British Racing (GBR), the sport’s marketing arm, is without a permanent chief executive following the departure of Rod Street in April.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy industry editor

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain