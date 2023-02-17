'We're itching to run' - Bristol De Mai all set for National Trial at Haydock despite dry weather

The weather is doing its best to ruin the final stages of Bristol De Mai's extraordinary career, but connections are determined to let him take his chance at Haydock on Saturday.

The 12-year-old, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, has enjoyed many of his finest days at the Lancashire course and returns after a longer-than-planned absence to tackle the Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase () over 3m4½f at Haydock. His chances of further success at the course, however, have been compromised by dry conditions that have forced officials to water the track.

Bristol De Mai has been off the course since finishing fourth in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November. He was due to return to action in the Peter Marsh Chase last month, but that meeting was abandoned.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager for Bristol De Mai's owners, Isaac Souede and Simon Munir, said: "We've been itching to run him. This race and the Peter Marsh Chase have been his targets all along.

"The ground won't be ideal – I'm not sure whether I've ever seen them needing to water at Haydock in February before. He won't mind the slightly faster ground, it's just that heavy ground would inconvenience the other horses more.

"Haydock is his favourite course and the idea was that this race would be his Gold Cup. Everyone is still very happy with him at home – he's still showing plenty of zest – and we'll see how he runs on Saturday and he will tell us when he's ready [to be retired]."

Anthony Bromley: "The idea was that this race would be his Gold Cup" Credit: Laura Green

Trainer Venetia Williams was also hoping for softer conditions to help her three runners, Fontaine Collonges, Quick Wave and Cloudy Glen.

Fontaine Collonges, who is not entered in the Randox Grand National, is the mount of Williams’ main rider Charlie Deutsch and has already won at the track this season over 3m1½f. She was last seen in action when a staying-on fourth in a handicap chase at Kempton at the end of December.

Williams said: "She did seem to be running on well at three miles last time, but I'm not sure she wants this longer distance."

Cloudy Glen has been off the course since January last year and is making a belated return having missed engagements because of abandonments, while Quick Wave will be bidding to make amends after a disappointing showing in the Welsh National.

"We still aren't sure what happened at Chepstow – it was probably the ground," added Williams.

