'We'll pull him out' - Ayr Gold Cup joint-favourite Juan Les Pins to be withdrawn from race on account of the ground

Juan Les Pins , joint-favourite for the Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) , will not run in the prestigious handicap on Saturday, his trainer Mick Appleby has said.

The six-year-old is the 7-1 market leader alongside the Charlie Hills-trained Orazio, and while he has not been officially scratched on the BHA's Racing Administration site, Appleby told the Racing Post on Friday morning that he will not take part in the 6f contest due to the going.

The ground is currently described as good to soft at Ayr, with 6mm of rain having fallen in the last 24 hours and some showers set for Friday during racing.

Appleby said: "He's not running and we'll pull him out due to the ground."

Juan Les Pins finished third in the Ayr Gold Cup last year behind Summerghand and was last seen finishing runner-up in the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York earlier this month. He also hit the frame in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

The Julie Camacho-trained Significantly, second in the Portland at Doncaster last Saturday, Summerghand and Aleezdancer are next best in the betting behind Orazio at 10-1.

Once Juan Les Pins is officially scratched, it will leave a field of 24 to go to post for the £180,000 contest.

